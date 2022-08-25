Park Chan-wook’s Lady Vendetta arrives on home video

Midnight Classics a horror label owned by PLAION Pictures that contains a unique and unrepeatable collection of cult movies that have made the history of horror cinema great, And Lucky Red announce that Lady Vendetta the third, shocking film of the ‘Vengeance Trilogy’ by the South Korean director Park Chan-wook and from available today in exclusive on FAN FACTORY for the very first time in 4K UHD + Blu-ray in a new Limited Edition with 24-page book, collector’s card and exclusive extra content .

If in Mr Vendetta Park Chan-wook recounted an unconscious journey towards the self-destruction of the protagonists, where the wildest violence arose as a reaction to events beyond their control; and if in OLDBOY violence was an integral and essential part of the story, since the events were born from it, triggering an endless vicious circle, in the third chapter, Lady Vendetta, the protagonist, rather than pursuing her own impulse to take revenge, seeks a way that can guarantee her salvation. Nemesis as a purifying element, which allows Geum-ja to find his soul once his revenge has been accomplished.

“I wanted the third film to be about a female character. The inspiration came to me from an accident that happened about ten years earlier in Korea. There was a kidnapping of a child and the culprit was a pregnant woman. People were amazed that a pregnant woman could kidnap someone else’s child. “ said director Park Chan-wook. “This triggered my ideas for the film as I tried to figure out why that woman did what she did. I had previously worked with Lee Young-a and in the Joint Security Area, where he played a Korean-born Swedish Army major. but many people in Korea found it shocking to see her in Lady Vengeance, because a certain image of her had formed, and this new film shattered that image. “

The plot

Thirteen years ago, then 20-year-old Geum-ja was arrested for a terrible crime, the murder of a previously kidnapped child that attracted media attention to her. In her prison, her behavior was “apparently” exemplary, earning her numerous friendships. But in these thirteen years her mind has been busy plotting revenge against her teacher Mr. Baek, responsible for her arrest. She is now about to get out of prison, and is ready to put her plan into action …

The extra content

DISC 1:

Audio commentary by the director

DISC 2: