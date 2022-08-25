Orlando Bloom, the collection of luxury watches makes heads spin!

Orlando Bloom, a beloved Hollywood actor, has a real passion for luxury watches. Here is the rich collection of him.



Orlando Bloom is a famous actor in Hollywood, engaged in the social with some charities operating worldwide, father and loving companion to Katy Perry. Her secret? A collection from watches is scream.

Orlando Bloom collects very expensive watches

Popular face in Hollywood thanks to his interpretations, in particular in the saga of “The Lord of the Rings“And in that of”Pirates of the Caribbean“, Orlando Bloom is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. Became a father thanks to his partner Katy Perry, with whom however he is not yet married, Orlando has been very involved in the social field, fighting against discrimination of all kinds, supporting populations in need, giving a strong signal about the problem of climate change .

In short, Bloom he is in many ways the perfect man, handsome, intelligent and also sensitive, but he hides a little secret that came to light in 2009 thanks to a gang of thieves that made history. Here’s what happened to the actor and his ccollection of watches during the thefts of The Bling Ring.

Orlando Bloom owns luxury watches

It was the fault of the well-known gang of thieves if in 2009 Bloom he was forced to report the disappearance of his valuables luxury watchesthus revealing to the indiscreet ears of gossip that he owns one collection dizzying. Among the more expensive models Orlando owns is the Rolex Milgauss 6543, valued at 150 thousand dollarsproduced in limited quantities in the 1950s.

Costa, on the other hand, between 30 and 60 thousand dollars the Rolex Explorer II 1655, also called the Steve McQueen because it was erroneously attributed as the favorite watch of the famous actor. Another gem of the Orlando collection is inspired by 007 and his iconic films, namely the Rolex Submariner 6538 which works up to 200 meters underwater. After the arrest of the members of the gang, also thanks to the clues found at Bloom’s home, the actor was able to regain possession of his entire precious collection.