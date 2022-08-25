«Only 3 out of 12 times they gave me medicine»

Iris Velázquez Agencia Reforma

MEXICO CITY.- Osiel Alejandro Ballardo assures that he has shown himself to be a good storekeeper, but now he does not have a job because, he assured, he is discriminated against because his mental illnesses have worsened with the shortage of medicines.

The young man was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, borderline personality and dysthymia or depression.

He explained that his life is “normal” if he has his medicines in a timely manner, however he has had to struggle to get them.

A year ago he began treatment at IMSS Clinic 64 located in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.

The medications, he mentioned in an interview, should be provided to him on a monthly basis, but of the 12 months, only in 3 have they been completely delivered.

The 24-year-old pointed out that he has begged at the Social Security pharmacies for his medicines and at his doctor to exchange them for a code that does not have problems with supply and distribution, since if he does not have them, his life is complicated.

In his last job, he said, he would leave crying due to the complications of his symptoms, which was made worse by the treatment he received due to discrimination, depressive attitude and his lack of attention.

«In fact, it even gave me facial paralysis; For mental health, the truth is I quit that job and since May I haven’t had a job. I am afraid that at any moment they will take away my insurance, but I have looked for a job and I am not lying that I have to take medication and that is why they do not hire me », he lamented.

Osiel said that it has been complicated having few resources to buy his medicine, going around the clinic to see if it has arrived or looking for alternatives to get it.

“They tell me (in the IMSS) only that I understand that there is a shortage,” he commented.

In February, he asked for help on social networks, saying that his situation was unbearable. A lady took pity on him and since then, she supports him by paying for his medication.

“They were donating it to me, I am going to Nezahualcóyotl for it. He is given away by the lady. I lack methylphenidate and it is a medication that is somewhat expensive, each box costs about 600 pesos and they have already increased my doses, and nobody gives me work, “she explained.

“I have shown, they have seen that I can, but they discriminate against me. The companies have been denying me the opportunity to work because they question why I take medication and they say that I am not a suitable person to work with them, knowing that I have the skills and experience for the vacancy,” he said.