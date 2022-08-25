Nintendo Confirms Splatoon 3’s Megan Identifies As Female Character

After knowing its date and later more content in the dedicated Nintendo Direct, now we get an interesting message related to this long-awaited game from Nintendo. We are actually talking about Splatoon 3.

In this case, Nintendo has shared information about the speculation that the last Splatoon 3 Direct generated about the genre of Meganmember of the Surimi Clan. Was thought to be gender non-binarymainly because the presentation texts did not include any pronouns or references that specified their gender.

However, now Nintendo has confirmed that it identifies as a female character. This is how we have been able to know it through Go Nintendo:

According to Nintendo, Megan identifies as female. Additionally, Megan uses “her” pronouns and “her” is also referenced throughout the game. In other words, it seems that the Splatoon 3 Direct speculation ended up being just that, pure speculation.

Remember that the title will be available this September 9 on Nintendo Switch

