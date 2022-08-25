New trailer for ‘Pinocchio’ released

The live-action film directed by Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis will have its premiere on September 8 as part of Disney+ Day

The live action of the classic tale created by Carlo Collodi, “Pinocchio”, uncovered a new visual preview for its next premiere by Disney. The film starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans premieres on September 8 as part of Disney+ Day exclusively on the Disney Plus platform.

It is the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Zemeckis, who is in charge of directing the live-action and CGI (computer-generated imagery) film, which is the new version of the endearing story of a wooden puppet, who undertakes an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who officiates as Pinocchio’s guide and conscience; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is Honest John; Oscar-nominated Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Completing the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her puppet Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Moth.

In addition to the acclaimed songs from the original animated classic, including “When You Wish Upon a Star” performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original sound scores composed by Academy Award nominees; Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. (“The polar Express”). The Walt Disney Records soundtrack will be available on September 8th along with the premiere of the film for Disney+ streaming users.

Official trailer for “Pinocchio”

