Neuralink will seek Synchron’s lifeline to implant brain chips

Neuralink will seek help from Synchron, a brain chip company that has already tested in humans. What agreements could be adopted?

Elon Musk has always had as a premise to change the world in many ways. It all started with digital payments through PayPal. Subsequently, Tesla, focused on the electrification of the automobile industry. Later, SolarCity with the aim of populating rooftops with solar panels. Not to mention SpaceX and its related interests in establishing a colony on Mars! As you can see, the richest person in the world He has very interesting plans for the coming years. in multiple sectors.

Well, did you know that he also has an idea to install microchips in the brain to develop additional features Or simply to recover aspects such as mobility lost by accident? Neurotechnology is part of its investment plans and, of course, it is carrying out various projects related to the cause. The last of them has been the probe that has been made regarding the Synchron company, a firm especially focused on the incorporation of brain chips.

Let us see, therefore, what are the keys to understanding this proposal, why Elon Musk has a big commitment when it comes to expanding his empire in relation to these types of services and, of course, what we can expect from neurotechnology from the perspective of the South African tycoon. Here are the keys that are known at the moment.

Elon Musk and neurotechnology, an attractive option to develop brain chips

The first thing to mention is that this possible contact would be directly linked to the difficulty that is occurring in the development of the Neuralink program. Various technical complications have meant that it has not been possible to establish a coordinated proposal and, of course, that the established deadlines are not being met. This would have led Elon Musk to approach this specialized company with the aim of being able to reach agreements in the future.

Neuralink accumulates a series of delays, which have begun to deteriorate Elon Musk’s relationship with his own employees. This new agreement could encourage the improvement of its technology over the coming months. It should be remembered that the company hoped to be able to test in humans by the end of 2021having failed to meet this objective due to the lack of capacity to carry out the program or, simply, due to the lack of knowledge to carry it out.

The main difference that Synchron has with respect to Neuralink is that, in order to work, it does not require cutting part of the skull. This may be a differential factor for Elon Musk to have decided to contact Thomas Oxley, the greatest exponent of the North American company. In a way, we are faced with a company much more qualified to carry out this type of program research. In fact, he has already carried out tests with up to a total of 4 people in Australia.

It should be noted that, according to information from Reuters, Synchron has about 60 employees and so far it has raised about 65 million dollars of investors. On the contrary, Neuralink employs about 300 workers, so it has, a priori, more alternatives to be able to carry out a project in depth.