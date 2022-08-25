Netflix reveals the first photos of Glass Onion

How do we learn from Cinefilos.it Netflix, the American streaming giant has released the first two photos of Glass Onion – Knives Out the sequel to Dinner with murder – Knives Ou t, will arrive in selected cinemas shortly (on a date to be defined) and on Netflix from 23 December. Let’s face it … who among us hasn’t spent the last few years dreaming of a fantastic beach holiday? In 2020 during the lockdown, the author and director Rian Johnson he decided to take a vacation with his imagination … and with a murder to solve. Thus he was born Glass Onion – Knives Outwhich follows detective Benoit Blanc (Golden Globe nominee Daniel Craig ) in the same role already covered in Knives Out, this time grappling with a new mystery to be solved in the Mediterranean setting.

Self Knives Out focused on bloodthirsty family ties, Glass Onion it will remind us that it is better to be wary of even close friends. Tech tycoon Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his closest friends on vacation to his private island in Greece, but it soon becomes clear that paradise isn’t quite perfect. And if the dead man escapes … no one is able to investigate better than Blanc. Johnson explains that his casting technique is like “organize a dinner for guests “. Around the set table this time there will be the Oscar nominee Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick (The Gray Man), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)beyond Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead).

“You always invite people you like“, Explains the director,”but it’s hard to really know how it’s going to go and in the end you can only try to pick the best actors for a part, the ones that seem best suited to a specific role. At that point you dive in and hold your breath. Luckily we have put together a wonderful and really cohesive group“. All revolve around the philosopher-detective Craig, who passes over rages and subterfuges with his heavy accent to unearth essential clues. Johnson reveals that Blanc is a bit more in the spotlight this time around.