Moon in June, towards closing: inauguration of the Panicale Amphitheater with tributes to Pasolini and Drake

PANICAL – With two distinct tributes, first to Pier Paolo Pasolini and then to Nick Drake, Friday 26th August will be officially inaugurated Beverly Pepper’s Panical Amphitheater: Moon in June is at the first of the two final events with free admission.

At 19 hours Carolina Balucani (narrator) and Mirco Bonucci (voice music commentary) will present “I come here where there is no one because it’s only spring”, readings taken by Pier Paolo Pasolini. Letters and poems by the author with intimate, almost confessional contents on the theme of love and youth, some fragments taken from “Atti impuri”, a youthful writing published posthumously.

At 21 hours a homage to Nick Drake 50 years after the release of his latest album “Pink Moon”: it will go on stage “Songs in a Conversation”the new project of the singer-songwriter Roberto Angelini and the violinist and composer Rodrigo D’Erasmo. The project was born from the desire to testify the great passion for the timeless Nick Drake, to pass on and make known to young musicians his artistic and poetic heritage.

All, therefore, in the magnificent scenery ofPanical Amphitheater signed Beverly Pepper (in case of rain the event will be held at the Cesare Caporali Municipal Theater in Panicale, with the same program). The project was carried out in the nineties and was presented for the first time in 1998 on the occasion of the anthological exhibition “Beverly Pepper Thirty Years of Sculpture” at Forte Belvedere in Florence. The strong and lasting bond of the artist with Umbria later led her to donate the work to Panicale.

Panicale Amphitheater is not to be considered a mere celebratory monument of art. Indeed, it is at the same time an autonomous work of art and a functioning theater, which can accommodate music, dance and other types of performances and a hundred spectators. A sculpture that is both an autonomous work of art and a functioning theater. The tiers, outlined with blocks of local stone, serve as seats for the spectators.

Later, Saturday August 27 in the promenade area of Passignano sul Trasimeno is scheduled for a concert (9.30 pm) by AlJazZeera feat. Frankie Hi-Nrg Mc. In this case, jazz and rap meet in a journey made of musical contaminations, rhyming dissonances, geographical short circuits. Frankie Hi-Ngr Mc, pioneer of Italian rap, and AljazZeera, a trio that has brought a breath of fresh air to the Italian jazz scene, thus stage an unparalleled contamination that renews the genres of origin.

Grand closing of Moon in June, finally, a City of the PieveSunday August 28 (9 pm): “Gabriele Mirabassi and Maurizio Giammarco play Ciammarughi”. Giammarco, due to logistical problems, will replace Flavio Boltro. Three musicians (Maurizio Giammarco on sax, Gabriele Mirabassi on clarino, Ramberto Ciammarughi on piano) who, despite having known each other for years, have collaborated together very few times. In this project they come together to give life to some compositions by the pianist Ciammarughi, in an interpretative vision that, given the uniqueness of this formation, is unprecedented. At the beginning of the evening, space for the project blue raspberrywith Miriam Fornari (voice and piano), Ruggero Fornari (guitar), Joe Rehmer (bass), Evita Polidoro (drums).