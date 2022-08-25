Monkeypox: UNAM clarifies doubts about vaccines, their effects and who should be vaccinated

The monkey pox It does not stop and the Ministry of Health registers 386 cases in 24 states of the country, so the authorities begin to look for alternatives to treat this disease. The vaccines could mean a solution, although for the time being only the vaccination people who have had sex with multiple partners.

The doctor Alexander Maciasinfectologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) clarifies what risks it would entail get vaccinatedwhat are the effects of vaccines in stock and who should get immunized If necessary.

Who should be vaccinated against monkeypox?

From the perspective of the UNAM expert, the vaccination against monkey pox it has multiple obstacles, such as the difficulty to acquire it; however, there are countries like USA where it is already being applied vaccine to people with older risk of contracting the disease.

Based on the US strategy, the first to get vaccinated should be the people who claim to have sex with multiple partners“particularly of the same sex”, although the specialist calls for non-stigmatization and discrimination in this regard.

“We must not use this to discriminate or make the mistake we made when HIV-AIDS began, saying that it was a ‘homosexual disease’. It is a disease that can hit anyone. Alexander Maciasinfectologist at UNAM

The second group of people vaccinate consists of those who have had contact with a person who has had smallpox, Well, in theory, they could have been infected. “To get infected, you need prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact,” says the expert.

What are the existing vaccines and what effects do they have?

The doctor. Macías recognizes that the vmonkey prairie has an exponential logarithmic growth throughout the world, which could lead to the urgency of vaccinate to the population, although it will not be easy, because “they are vaccines difficult to produce”, in addition to the fact that the first and second generation formulas cause a infection minor.

Since the appearance of this disease, at least three vaccines that would work against monkey pox: jynneox, Dryvax Y ACAM2000; These last two could cause severe cases of myocarditis being composed of a live virus.

The vaccine Dryvax is a single dose, infects the patient and would cause cases of myocarditisthe same as the formula for ACAM2000. “Of course in situations of an epidemic, it would be worth taking the risk, but in the case of monkey poxit is worth questioning the risk of having myocarditis for the vaccine,” he says.

The Jynneox vaccine is the most convenient

Facing the risks of vaccines first and second generation, the specialist urges the application of a new formula: the Jynneox or Imvanex vaccine, which is applied in two doses, does not have the capacity to infect the patient and does not carry the risk of developing myocarditis.

“Will it be easy to get? No, there is going to be a great international fight for this vaccine. There is only one producer in the world, you have to pay for it and what the countries should do is start negotiations in case it is eventually needed”. Alexander Maciasinfectologist at UNAM

According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the vaccine Jynneos either Imvanexhas been approved in the European Union since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox. It contains a weakened form of the vaccinia virus called “Ankara modified vaccinia virus“, which is related to the virus of the monkey pox.

Will monkeypox vaccination be needed?

According to the expert from the UNAMthere are some countries in which the application of a vaccine against monkey poxsuch as USAwhich considers that the point of no return has already been passed, to the extent that a national health emergency was declared.

Regarding a potential vaccination campaignthe Dr. Alejandro Macias clarifies that there is an advantage with respect to the case of COVID-19, because “if you put the vaccine before the illness starts, the infection usually stops or is at least much milder, known as ring vaccination“.

What is ring vaccination? The expert defines it as follows: “Vaccinating the sick person and everyone around them.”

How many monkeypox vaccines would be needed in Mexico?

The infectologist’s estimates of the UNAM is that the United States will require tens of millions of vaccines against monkey poxso that Mexico could need “probably a few hundreds of thousands or a million doses”, although it is complicated that the vaccine arrive in our country for its price and international demand.

“We must insist on starting to negotiate the vaccine if the infections continue to grow. In Mexico, although there are few cases, the disease continues to grow and the time could come when it is needed and I think we are close to that, if not that we have already passed the point of no return”, specifies the Dr. Macias.

Are there already people immunized against this disease?

Alexander Macias ensures that people born before 1972 have a vaccine against the smallpoxwhich has the potential to partially protect, although some of those vaccinated have probably already lost much of the immunity that would only be enough to prevent a serious infection.

Finally, he concludes by saying that in the coming weeks the need to apply the vaccine against the monkey pox in relation to the number of infections that accumulate both in Mexico as in the rest of the world.