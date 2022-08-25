Money, it’s a gas! | Pink Floyd, for the sale of the catalog check the offer of Hipgnosis

The race for the acquisition of the Pink Floyd catalog is increasingly exciting: in addition to Warner Music, Bmg, Sony Music and Primary Wave, Hipgnosis Song Management, the fund born from the partnership of Merck Mercuriadis, former manager of Beyoncé and Guns, is also in the running. n ‘Roses, and US private equity giant Blackstone. According to reports from the Financial Times, Hipgnosis would have presented an offer that would amount to half a billion dollars, a figure similar to that of the acquisitions of the rights of Bruce Springsteen by Sony Music and Bob Dylan by Universal Music and Sony itself. . Also according to FT, within the next four weeks an agreement could be reached for what, in all probability, will be the richest copyright trade ever.

Pink Floyd, like Money readers, it’s a gas! they know, they are one of the most successful bands of all time and, as a result, they boast one of the most profitable songbooks on the market. A deal with Pink Floyd would bolster Blackstone’s credentials as a major player in the music rights industry. Blackstone created Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a billion dollar fund, after buying Hipgnosis Song Management last year. The new Hipgnosis bought catalogs from artists such as Leonard Cohen, Justin Timberlake, Nile Rodgers, Nelly Furtado and country singer Kenny Chesney for $ 341 million. Pink Floyd are selling both the copyrights of their songs and the masters. The starting price, if we want to define it, is 400 million pounds. The weaker pound sterling in recent months has meant that the transaction price has become cheaper in dollar terms for US bidders.

This month Hipgnosis issued $ 222 million in bonds that use music copyright as collateral. The operation served to refinance the debt contracted to initially finance the first acquisitions. The debt will cost the Hipgnosis fund more than 6% per year. In short: the game is getting interesting.