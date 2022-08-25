Monex follows in the footsteps of Slim and seeks to leave the Mexican Stock Exchange – El Financiero

Monex will seek regulatory approval to stop trading in Mexican stock exchange (BMV)shareholders decided at a meeting on Tuesday.

The financial services company joins a growing number of Mexican companies seeking to delist from the local stock market. These include the Aeromexico Group airlinewhich emerged from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in March, dairy producer Lala Group, Nova Energy Infrastructure of Sempra Energy and the Mexican unit of Banco Santander.

Last year, the stock exchange registered more delistings than offers.

Monex shareholders approved requesting the banking regulator to cancel the registration of their shares in the Mexican securities registry and to request authorization to make a public offer to shareholders to acquire their participation.

Monex follows in the footsteps of Slim and seeks to exit the Mexican Stock Exchange

In addition, on July 27, Grupo Carso announced that it seeks to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Grupo Sanborns that are on the BMV and thereby delist, sources told El Financiero.

“We suffered with the pandemic but we already bring an important rate of recovery. The intention, the ultimate goal is to delist from the Mexican Stock Exchange, which is why the offer was launched,” the station confirmed to El Financiero.

In the last year, other companies that have delisted from the BMV are Elementia, Biopappel. In process are Bachoco and Lalawhile those of Herdez Group.

“Grupo Carso, SAB de CV (GCARSO), announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 25, 2022, it was agreed to initiate the processes for the purpose of launching a voluntary takeover bid for all of the shares in circulation of Grupo Sanborns, SAB de CV, property of the investing public”, it was notified in a statement.