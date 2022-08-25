Miley promotes Gucci as Roblox game avatar

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

With the idea of ​​attracting more followers, Gucci Beauty took the fantasy story of its Flora Fantasy fragrance to the metaverse, with Miley Cyrus as the first character to appear as an avatar in Gucci Town, within the video game Roblox.

Multi-platinum artist, songwriter, trailblazer and face of the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine campaign guides a new expression of the world of fragrance with virtual immersion.

“His Flora Fantasy anthem of imagination, self-expression and boundless freedom continues in this new dimension through the digital adventures of Gucci Town, with content brought to life in collaboration with game development studio The Gang.”

Unveiled in May 2022, Gucci Town is the virtual destination in the Roblox video game, created for the growing global Gucci community.

“Gucci Town represents a dynamic space for building connection through shared creative experiences, home to a community of like-minded individuals who seek the unexpected in the imaginative,” the statement added.

“This immersive world now welcomes the avatar of Miley Cyrus as the arbiter of play and discovery, leading quests, games and interactive learning.”

Visitors to Gucci Town can participate in magical letter quests and earn rewards, as well as unlock new surprises through Mini Game Heights. In addition, with the Selfie Way feature, users will be able to pose in one of the scenes from the latest Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine campaign.

“Users can also discover the fragrance in the Gucci virtual store. Modeled after real boutiques, it transports and inspires with a recreation of the physical Gucci Flora store.”

And it is that, within the video game, visitors can buy digital bottles of the fragrance.