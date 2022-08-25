Marvel Still Hasn’t Called Tom Hanks to Star in a Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, and it seems legitimate to wonder if at some point it will run out of great Hollywood performers to embody its characters (at least, performers who are no longer in the ranks of the Distinguished Competition). Eternalsits latest major premiere, has incorporated two actresses of the stature of Angelina Jolie Y Salma Hayek (spearheads of a huge cast that combines old and new talents), while in the near future we will find Oscar Isaac, Olivia Colman either Emilia Clarke within some of the multiple series that are approaching Disney +. With all this squandering of names, it’s strange that arguably the industry’s most beloved actor hasn’t been recruited yet.





We are talking, of course, about Tom Hankswhich these days presents fincha science fiction film premiered on Apple TV+ directed by Miguel Sapochnik himself, whose surname is indelibly linked to Game of Thrones. Hanks will also soon release the biopic of Elvis Presley that yesterday launched teaser and whose filming cost him contracting COVID-19, but no Casa de las Ideas project appears on his agenda. interviewed on the podcast SmartLess who lead Jason BatemanSean Hayes Y Will ArnettHanks has attributed it to a simple reason. “The problem is this. First, they haven’t called me once. Never”. And that, according to what he said, he likes Marvel movies a lot.

Hanks is so nice that he doesn’t need to argue about Marvel (as he did Ridley Scott recently crossing out his movies from “fucking boring”), and goes so far as to say that “some are very good”. Which is not to say that he expects to find a great character in case Kevin Feige calls him, because he knows the history. “I think if they ever call me, they’ll say ‘Are there any options for you to consider playing a secretary of defense?’ You know, a guy who comes in and says ‘help us Ultraman, we can’t survive’. He would be one of those guys, they wouldn’t let me be the bad guy.”. Hanks’s figure as a good man on the street is difficult to challenge, and nobody would put him as an enemy of the Avengers.

The actor seems to remember, in this sense, that other veteran figures such as Anthony Hopkins, Glenn Close either Robert Redford They have become accustomed to representing secondary characters in Marvel who, from positions of authority, entrusted missions to the protagonists. It’s not something that particularly appeals to him, so for now Hanks seems comfortable in the role of spectator of him.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.