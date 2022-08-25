Marvel confirms in the She-Hulk series that Wolverine is canon in the MCU

In this week’s episode of She-Hulk there is a reference to the Canadian mutant, which would make Wolverine officially canon in the MCU.

One of the things you promised She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk is not only to bring many faces of MarvelAs the Daredevil of charlie cox, but simply refer to some. Obviously, one of the biggest examples of this has been questioning the virginity of the Captain America of Chris Evansor just remind Tony Stark.

Who else could appear during the series? Well, for starters, She-Hulk will at some point introduce The Eagle, who turns out to be a classic Spanish mutant from the comics. Others, like man-bull Y LeapFrogare also confirmed thanks to various previews of the series of Disney+.

However, in the second episode of the series starring Tatiana Maslany, which premiered today, She-Hulk has given fans a pretty big surprise. If viewers paid close attention to a particular news story, they would have noticed a reference to one of Marvel’s most famous characters: Wolverine.

During this week’s episode of She-Hulk, in the scene where Jennifer Walters looking for a job on his laptop, one of the headlines on the page reads as follows: «Man fights with metal claws in a bar fight«. It seems evident that it is a nod to the classic member of the X Menwho was last seen in live action during the hit movie Logan.

Although this is the most direct reference to the character, it is not the first time he has been referenced in the MCU. both in Falcon and the Winter Soldier as in the third episode of moon knight reference was made to the location of Madripur, a dark place very familiar to the hero. In fact, it has even been seen Princess Baran establishment that Wolverine frequents in the comics.

It seems certain that the reference is clearly to Wolverine. It’s more than obvious: metal claws and a bar fight is the quickest way to sum up the Canadian mutant’s way of having fun. In fact, the first time we saw Hugh Jackman bringing the character to life was like that.

Does that mean the hero is close to appearing in the MCU? Probably not. Most likely, it’s just a funny, cheeky, almost fourth-wall-breaking nod to Logan. So it’s probably best not to expect someone like Taron Egerton make an impressive cameo appearance as the iconic hero in the She-Hulk series.