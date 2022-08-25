Malta, a fabulous movie set

Blockbuster directors such as Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Guy Ritchie and Alejandro Amenábar and blockbusters such as Gladiator, The Da Vinci Code, Assassin’s Creed, World War Z, Jurassic World… More than 130 films and series have chosen the landscapes of the islands as scenery. For this reason, Malta is known as the Hollywood of the Mediterranean and today a large number of people travel to the archipelago to visit the places where their favorite productions were filmed.

Malta transforms into any place imaginable

Malta is the smallest country in the European Union, but it has been transformed into a large number of landscapes. In 1979, Alan Parker converted it to Turkey to shoot “Midnight Express” there and recreate the story of Billy Hayes. The Turkish prison where this young man was locked up was actually the Fort of San Telmo, in La Valleta.

In the year 2000, Fort Ricasoli was converted for the Ridley Scott movie Gladiator. Converted into ancient Rome, Malta housed a fifty-foot-high replica of the Colosseum.

In the 2009 blockbuster “Ágora”, Amenábar metamorphosed Malta into ancient Alexandria for four months. The film crew built a massive set that included an amphitheater, pagan temples and even the agora inside Fort Ricasoli. He also replicated the stairs of the Library of Alexandria in Marsaxlokk and Mdina served as the setting for some sequences.

The country also became another famous city in 2004, when it became Troy during the filming of the film starring Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom. Some of the most famous scenes were shot in places like Golden Bay beach and the Blue Lagoon on the island of Comino.

There is even a set of a famous film shot in Malta still in existence. In the Bay of Anchor Bay is Popeye Village, the place where the famous Popeye the Sailor movie was shot in 1980. An entire village was built for the occasion, which today has become a tourist attraction and is a visit A must for families visiting the archipelago.

Among many other productions, the film “Alejandro” also stands out, shot in the Great Harbor of La Valletta; “World War Z”, starring Brad Pitt, which set Valletta and the Three Cities in Jerusalem; “Munich”, by Steven Spielberg, filmed in Valletta’s Republic Square and in Rabat and “Front the Sea”, the film starring Angelina Jolie that toured France to a staged seaside town in Mgarr ix-Xini Bay, in Joy.

The mecca of the seriéfilos

Malta’s success does not stay in the cinema, in the television world it is also a star. The fact of having a large number of old fortifications and castles that are perfectly preserved made it the perfect place to host the recording of the renowned Game of Thrones series.

There are some iconic places that served as the setting. First of all, the Azure Window, the icon of Malta, located on the island of Gozo was where the wedding between Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo took place. Fort Ricasoli plays the role of the Red Keep in the first season. Mdina was set to be King’s Landing and Fort Manoel is the place where Ned Stark, one of the main protagonists, is killed. The Palace of San Anton, in Attard; the Convent of Santo Domingo, in Rabat and the Fort of St Angelo, in Birgu, are other notable sites that also appear in the series.

The film industry in Malta

Malta’s history as a movie set began in 1925: the silent film “Sons of the Sea”, by director Maurice Elvey, was the first filming on the island. Since then, this place in the Mediterranean is considered one of the best places to shoot movies.

Its magnificent climate with 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, its historic buildings, its wide variety of landscapes, the large number of natural paradises and its small size, which makes it easy to move around the entire island and speed up recording, are decisive factors. In addition, for the film industry it is a country with excellent value for money and with hotel options to accommodate all the teams.

In addition, the productions made in the archipelago have another advantage. The Mediterranean Film Studios are located in Fort Ricasoli, a space of about 7 hectares where there is also a large water tank with an infinity effect in which the ocean can be simulated, because the view of the horizon is the waters of the Mediterranean.