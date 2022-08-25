Maduro approves the creation of a regenerative medicine center in Venezuela

Caracas, Aug 24 The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, approved this Wednesday the creation of the National Center for Regenerative Medicine that will work with the country’s public hospitals in the care of burned or fractured patients, among others.

“Then the creation of the National Center for Regenerative Medicine was approved to bring these benefits to the accelerated pace possible (…) so that the burned, the fractured, all have their benefits and we, in addition, can move forward,” Maduro said during a meeting with scientists, broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The center, explained the president, will be created through the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC) and will serve to prepare doctors and scientists in the area of ​​cellular medicine.

Likewise, he applauded local scientific research and assured that specialists in this area have the support of the Executive to develop work applied to food production, health, education and other sectors.

“You have all the support for this permanent day of research into science, innovation and technology applied to health, to life, applied to food, food production, without poisons, healthy food, how we have to produce “, he pointed.

On the other hand, the president announced that the country is preparing a joint scientific fair with Iran that will last five days, although he did not specify when it will be or other details about the activity.

“In the next few days, the international fair of the Iran-Venezuela scientific, industrial, and technological alliance will be inaugurated. More than 300 high-science, high-tech companies come to Venezuela with their products from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he continued.

On June 20, Maduro ordered his economic cabinet to “immediately design, start and install” a technological industrial park “twinned” with Iran for the development of food, health and education.

The president then affirmed that Iran agreed with his government to “transfer” all its knowledge for the “comprehensive development” of the subjects proposed within the industrial park.