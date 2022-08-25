Lollapalooza Chile 2023: know the dates and the artists that will attend the festival | Billie Eilish | paramore | Miley Cyrus | Katy Perry | music | videos | Music

The party has started! Lollapalooza Chile 2023 It already has some confirmed artists. The largest music festival returns in its second edition after two years of stoppage due to the pandemic. In this note, we tell you who will be the artists present.

When would Lollapalooza Chile 2023 be?

After the grand reopening in 2022 in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, Chile, Lollapalooza is preparing its next edition. So far, the editions of Lollas Hermanos in Argentina for March 17, 18 and 19 have been confirmed; while in Brazil it will be March 24, 25 and 26.

The festival will be presented on March 17, 18 and 19, 2023 at the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park and tickets will be available from Thursday, August 25.

Lollapalooza Chile 2023 will be held in March. Photo: Future CL

Confirmed artists for Lollapalooza Chile 2023

Initially, it was rumored that Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry would open the festival, but the ‘Princess of Pop’ herself denied it at one of her concerts.

On the other hand, the names of Billie Eilish and paramore They are the most acclaimed. The artists will be at Lolla Brazil and Argentina, so it is presumed that they could also be part of the show in Chile. Even the Brazilian journalist Leo Dias confirmed that Billie Eilish will be one of the artists who will be present at Lollapalooza Chile.

Blink 182 is another of the most anticipated groups. Although the Californian band has never given a concert in South America, the singers are about to celebrate their 30-year career and could participate in Lollapalooza Chile 2023.

“Last year, Travis (drummer) managed to overcome his fear of flying after the plane crash that nearly cost him his life in 2008; therefore, the options for a first visit are very great, even more so when they are already planning to return to the slopes in 2023 and are scheduling shows”, Esteban Toro said on the Blink social network in Chile, thus slipping the possibility that the musician is present at the concert.

Billie Eilish arrives at the MET Gala 2022 red carpet. Photo: AFP

