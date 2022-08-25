Live one step away from George Clooney for 9 million euros — idealista/news

In the beautiful surroundings of Lake Como, more specifically in Laglio, this charming 3-storey villa for sale for 9 million euros is located in a unique and privileged position. It is reached by following the Via Regina, an old Roman road, and you can enjoy a landscape of singular beauty. The blue of the lake intertwines with the green of the rich vegetation, while the aroma of the vineyards, olive groves and laurel trees envelops the entire town, completely kissed by the sun.

Less than 1 km away is also Villa Oleandraan Italian residence that actor George Clooney often frequents during the summer and is a must-see for all movie fans.

Recently renovated, this authentic 500 m2 jewel has great architectural qualities and an incredible lake view that does not need to be shared with anyone.









Discover the overwhelming charm of the lakeside villa

If you have already fallen in love with this wonderful sight, you should know that the surprises do not end there. Below, we detail every detail that makes this villa even more unique and special:









Access to the villa is only from the annex, thanks to an efficient stair-elevator system that guarantees absolute privacy and tranquility.

Outside, in addition to the pool and private pool, there is a dock that you can use to tie up your boat.

Each of the rooms enjoys an intense light and an impressive view of the lake.

What surprises are hidden inside the villa?









The beauty of modern materials and furnishings are harmoniously distributed throughout the villa’s 18 rooms. The windows on the first floor let in a lot of light, illuminating the living room, furnished with a dining room and a kitchen on a large terrace facing the lake.

On the upper floors, connected by stairs and a lift, are the double bedrooms and the bathroom, with a hydromassage bath to relax in after a walk around the lake or the surrounding hills.









As if that were not enough, the villa is distinguished by other details:

the annex building, structured in turn on 3 floors

private garage

porch

2 technical rooms for use as a gym or fitness area

If you also want to live in a luxury home and feel like a movie star, come and discover this villa for sale in Laglio for 9 million euros.