LILYSILK celebrates 12 years of milestones and growth

THE ANGELS, August 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s leading silk brand, LILYSILK, is pleased to announce that the company is celebrating 12 years of growth during which it has strengthened the brand’s identity as a committed silk garments expert and innovator. with the creation of elegant and ultra comfortable women’s clothing using luxurious silk fabrics.

The new milestone is marked by a reinvented logo that features a crown of lilies with two floating letters “S” encircling the “I” symbolizing the figure of a woman. The new curvy icon celebrates feminine beauty illuminated with silky elegance and heralds a new chapter for LILYSILK as it continues to make the best silk products for customers around the world.

“It’s been an incredible 12 years, thanks to the support of our customers and partners who helped us jump from one milestone to the next. We want to thank you all for being with us every step of the way,” he said. David WangCEO of LILYSILK.

This year, LILYSILK built on its heritage classic design and blended updates to inspire new change. The brand launched a new print, Vintage Lily, and a new color “Lily WhiteFor added flexibility, LILYSILK has introduced the Silk Oversize Style (SOS) shirt, with a design that emphasizes functionality and sustainability to create the ultimate “everyday shirt.” LILYSILK has also partnered with mika ninagawafilmmaker and photography icon in Japan, to launch a special summer lineup.

The new designs caused an instant stir and were on the fashion list of A-list celebrities, seen by Viola Davis. Another stunning Rectangular Silk Lily Scarf piece was also worn by Anne Hathaway at the 75th Film Festival of Cannes.

Beyond its glamor under the spotlight, LILYSILK is also a provider of sustainable fashion, spearheading a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint and address environmental challenges in the fashion sector. LILYSILK uses premium natural materials for all of its products, including its patented LILYÁUREA™, an extremely skin-friendly undyed silk fabric that shimmers an incredibly bright gold color.

LILYSILK’s latest sustainable effort is partnering with TerraCycle®, a leading global recycling solutions provider, to complete its first Eco-Loop for its commercial operation in the US. The link is an extension of its Zero Waste Movement designed to recycle and reuse non-donable tissues, strengthening its ability to achieve on-demand manufacturing and strong biodegradability for product packaging.

