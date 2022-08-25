Kourtney Kardashian sports a dramatic look after changing her signature hair and revealing a shocking new facial feature

KOURTNEY Kardashian shocked fans with a new dramatic makeover, debuting with a change to her eyes and hairstyle.

The reality star is known for playing with her look, even if only through social media filters.

On Wednesday, Kourtney, 43, went into her Instagram stories to show off her new look.

He walked while filming, showing what appeared to be red eyes.

The Kardashians star got her short hair slicked back with only a small portion hanging over her face.

At one point, she played with her ponytail, revealing what appeared to be long extensions in her hair.

She had a face full of makeup, including dark gray and black eyeshadow.

The mom of three wore an oversized denim jacket in the clip.

However, she didn’t share any other details of her dress.

Kourtney is known for playing with her look, mostly through filters.

WHO IS THAT?

In July, Kourtney returned to social media to show off a new style.

She posed for the camera directly, making thin faces as she posed.

Kourtney sported a blunt forehead fringe, bold eye makeup, red eyes, and a glossy dark red lip.

Her hair appeared to be in braids, a style that doesn’t usually rock.

She wore a tan sheath top and bright pink nails with a colorful necklace around her neck.

The star didn’t provide context for the look, but it appears it wasn’t permanent.

Later the same day, Kourtney shared a second Instagram Story video in which she was back to her usual appearance.

Her dark hair was back in a short bob and she was wearing a tiny jeweled shirt.

Kourtney completed the look with a fishnet skirt and a pair of heels.

A month earlier, she again showed a new style.

DOLL Audace

The Poosh founder shared a selfie on her Instagram story in which she sported a drastically different look in June.

She fluttered significantly lighter brows, freckles, and a fleshy pout.

The Kardashian star also appeared to have a noticeable amount of blush on her cheeks.

It is unclear if the alterations were the result of a filter, trick or something else.

Earlier the same day, Kourtney shared another video on her Instagram story using a different filter.

The effect gave her the look of heavy makeup and lightened eyes.

She is known for rocking her natural dark brown hair color, typically in a short bob.

Kourtney occasionally plays with makeup, opting for bolder looks, but she often keeps it more natural than some of her siblings.

