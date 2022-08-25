Kim Kardashian wears a pair of boots with the face of Snoop Dogg. Frecciatina to ex-husband Kanye West?

Last night, Wednesday 24 August, on the occasion of the party in honor of her sister Kylie Jenner to celebrate the launch of a new product in her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian decided to add a detail to her outfit that did not go unnoticed. . Combined with a total black jumpsuit with Balenciaga mini-bag and dark sunglasses, the entrepreneur has in fact chosen to opt for a pair of boots on which none other than the face of the well-known rapper Snoop Dogg is depicted.

This gesture by Kim, however, albeit not in an expressly stated way, could turn out to be a sort of dig at the ex-husband Kanye West against whose style Snoop Dogg himself had something to say in the past … Speaking in particular of a pair of knee-high boots belonging to the Balenciaga x Crocs collection and worn by Kanye at Paris Fashion Week in January 2022, Snoop Dogg said: “There is no way in the world that I can walk in fuck the big dick space boots, “adding,” The only way I’d wear them is if they blew me off the Empire State Building into a fucking lake full of alligators or some shit and I had to walk on alligator like “Pitfall” to get out of there. I don’t hate them, but I tell you one thing: I would never wear them, I’m glad it never snows in California ».

Tags: Kanye west, Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Cosmetics, Snoop Dogg