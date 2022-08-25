Kim Kardashian surprises with a collection of underwear “for all bodies” from 400 pesos

kim kardashian She is not only one of the biggest entertainment stars in the United States, recognized by people from almost all over the world due to her controversies, her public appearances, her beauty routines, and a long etcetera, because she is also a skilled businesswoman that day by day renews its list of products.

In this case, it presented its new fall collection belonging to the Skins brand, where customers from different territories will be able to get their clothes at prices below other universally recognized marksand with a quality supported by the years that has remained in the market.

According to the official website, it is a brand aimed at establishing new standards in underwear solutions and shaping garments for all bodies. “Our objetive is to constantly innovate in the past and advance our industry for the future“.

Kim Kardashian launched her new fall line. Credits: Instagram / @kimkardashian

In this, you can find from shaping garments built to improve the curves of its clients, and even underwear that stretches up to twice its original size, promises the famous founder of the brand. “All of our products are available in a full and inclusive size range“, they point out.

Where to buy the new Kim Kardashian collection and how much it costs

This new collection is only available through various online stores that you can check on the official website of Skims; nevertheless, these will depend on the country in which the interested parties are, as well as the availability of the garment in question.

Fortunately, the collection is also available to Mexican women. When browsing the official page, it will automatically read your location data and show you the products in the local currency. Shipments also reach the country, according to the service available in it. there is even free shipping promotions.

Kim Kardashian’s new collection is available in Mexico. Credits: Instagram / @kimkardashian

“A new season calls for a whole new wardrobe! Create the perfect looks for back to schoolwork and much more with our selection of foundations and loungewear ready for fall”, is the phrase that introduces the new line of Skims.

The prices, below other products on the underwear market, are considered accessible, although not of inferior quality. Currently, the page displays garments from the 465.00 pesos that include promotions up to 3×1 from the third product, and corresponds to cotton thongs.

The most expensive garment in the collection are the Body Essential long-sleeved turtleneck for 2 thousand pesos, followed by the sleeveless jumpsuit all one mock neck for 3,050 pesos, both appear as out of stock and waiting to be restocked, so you can sign up for the list.

KEEP READING:

Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and other celebrities are accused of excessive use of water during drought

Thief who stole Kim Kardashian’s jewelry says he has no regrets and blames her for “showing off” her luxuries

JLo, Mark Wahlberg and Kim Kardashian: this is what the stars do to maintain their spectacular fitness figure