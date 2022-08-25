Kim Kardashian defends the trend of wedge-heeled boots for fall

kim kardashian It will be the answer to all the fashion doubts that arrive in the Fall-Winter 2022and will not respond in jumpsuits or with a fetish aesthetic as usual, but in a padded jacket, midi skirt and wedge bootsall that is well in the coldest season of the year.

It is not the first time that the businesswoman, kim kardashian, any garment you wear makes a trend. He gracefully dominated Barbiecore, he doesn’t neglect camouflage pants, and latex designs have always been a constant. However, he just made a stylistic statement that we all need to heed.

With autumn at the doors, the midi skirts and the sumptuous coats They begin to whisper in our ear. We are looking for versatile, comfortable and warm garments to withstand strong breezes, but we do not want to lose style, how can we achieve it? The answer to everything will always be shoes. So we decided (as on many occasions) to check the fashion file of the socialitesince it has just what we are looking for: wedge heel boots.

How to wear wedge boots in the style of Kim Kardashian?