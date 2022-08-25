Kim Kardashian beat Hillary Clinton in legal trivia for ex-Secretary of State documentary

kim kardashian He has a more than interesting anecdote to be proud of: he defeated Hillary Clinton in a trivia. And it wasn’t just any trivia, but the topics were legal issues.

Hillary was a United States Secretary of State, presidential candidate, and first lady. But before, she practiced law. Kim Kardashian is a well-known socialite who recently passed the so-called “baby bar” in California, an exam that puts her on the verge of becoming a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her father.

This challenge, whose preview was shared by People, can be seen in “Gutsy”, the documentary series of Hillary and her daughter Chelsea which will be released on September 9 in AppleTV+.

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary said. before the duel, to which Chelsea added: “Kim has studied more recently than you.”

Chelsea questioned them about the use of deadly force, extortion, robbery and self-defense. And Kim Kardashian, 41, emerged victorious with a score of 11-4.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” Hillary, 74, said of the loss.. “We didn’t interview her about fashion…her many lines of business…her personal life. We interviewed her about what she was doing to help people who were wrongfully or wrongfully incarcerated get a second chance.” Hillary said.

For his part, Chelsea commented: “She is well aware of where her celebrity can make a positive difference and where it can make a negative difference.. She never wants to make a negative difference, so it was really impressive for her to be judicious and thoughtful about when, where and how she engages. I want, even beyond this series, to do everything I can to help her in that work.”

Watch the trailer for “Gutsy”