Khloe Kardashian shows off the fitted waist and main neckline as she pushes her breasts together in a deep denim bodysuit

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her curves and décolleté, sharing a sexy snap in her Instagram Stories video.

Fans have been buzzing about the Kardashians star figure lately during the big weight loss.

Khloe, 38, took her Instagram Stories to promote a piece of her Good American line.

She wore a long-sleeved denim leotard with a plunging neckline that put her neckline front and center.

The reality star moved her hands along her body, accentuating her curves.

Khloe had no pants in the shot, showing her hips.

She then shared another denim look, sporting a pair of jeans with lace-up detailing on the legs.

The pants hung around her waist, which has gotten smaller and smaller lately.

She paired the jeans with a cropped denim jacket, which was fully buttoned up, except for the part that covered her breasts.

The mom of the two pursed her plump lips at the camera as she posed.

The fashion mogul has been sporting more and more denim from its range in recent times, with fans taking note of the fit.

HANG FREE

Khloe recently posed with a pair of baggy jeans hanging from her body.

The post came amidst concern about his weight and photos and videos of his intense workouts.

He wore pants in a video promoting a migraine drug.

In the announcement, Khloe leaned forward slightly, kissing the camera.

As she folded, a significant waist space could be seen in her jeans.

The Hulu star’s arms also looked toned and thin in the clip.

His weight has been a hot topic among fans lately.

She lost a lot of weight and showed her little frame online and in public.

Around the same time, he sported another pair of baggy jeans, this time wearing shorts in a Good American ad.

She was adamant through chatter about her body losing weight in a healthy way.

DENIM SHORTS

The star posed in a pair of denim-cut jeans, which fell at the waist.

They also looked loose around his butt.

Khloe paired the pants with a cropped white tank top and wore her hair in tight curls.

Her weight loss began raising red flags earlier this year amid a cheating scandal with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The basketball player revealed in January that he secretly had a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols.

He later confirmed the news amid much speculation, apologizing to Khloe.

In addition to buzzing about Khloe’s weight, fans in online forums have speculated if she had secretly gone under the knife.

Many fans were convinced that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had secretly done more work and was trying to keep it under wraps.

