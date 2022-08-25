Katy Perry wears a black swimsuit on vacation with Orlando Bloom

The Katy Perry singer He enjoyed a dream vacation with his orlando bloom couple And your daughter Daisy in Positano, Italy.

The pop star was photographed wearing a black bathing suit with thin straps and a pronounced neckline, with which she outlined her silhouette and boasted his shapely legs.

perry37, accessorized her outfit from beach with a gold chain around her neck, small gold earrings, and a matching bracelet.

Photo: Grosby Group

The interpreter of darkhorse She pulled her wet black hair back into a low bun, while her makeup-free face was covered in $500 Celine Triomphe sunglasses.

For its part, Orlando Bloom45, wore white shorts, matching a lycra shirt of the same color and a cream-colored cap.

Katy Perry and his family enjoyed a holiday full of charm in Italy. In addition to diving into the sea, they went on a luxury yacht with a group of friends.

The couple never parted ways daisy dove, her daughter who is about to turn two years old. In an interview for the magazine Peoplethe singer He confessed that his daughter is a lover of the arts, like her parents, but she is more inclined to dance and even attends ballet classes.

perry He also admitted that he would like to have more children with Orlando BloomAlthough there are no plans for this to happen yet.

However, the artist is currently focused on her residency in concerts in Las Vegas and Bloom is in the middle of filming her next movie in Australia.

