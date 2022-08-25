Karol G rejected DC Comics: he refused to participate in the movie “Aquaman”

Karol G rejected offer to participate in ‘Aquaman’. First photo: Frame taken from the medium ‘Molusco TV’ / Second photo: @jasonmomobrasilfaclube

Eight months without music is not an option for Carol G and less when as the year goes by he gets better and better at his job. Recently, the Colombian singer revealed that she will launch her video clip ‘Catwoman’ Y was nominated for the Latin Billboard of the current year, an event in which up to now she is one of the most outstanding artists and broke a record for being named in the most categories.

It is evident that his whole world revolves around the big stages, the lights and the microphones, but his fame has made international companies such as DC Comics admire his talent and see another of his qualities, which is acting, which is why he tempted the paisa with a role in the film ‘Aquaman’, starring actor Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa.

For any public figure it would be a waste to reject an offer like that, but even with the great projection and experiences that Bichota could acquire, she stated that she could not put aside her current passions, audience and goals.

As he expressed in an interview conducted by the ‘Molusco TV’ segment, he had to close the doors to acting and the role that they were offering him because they required him to leave his musical commitments for just under a year. She was emphatic in commenting that her music career will always be at the top of her priority list.

“They offered me a role in the Aquaman movie, a super cool role, but the commitment was so great that I was scared to let go, I had to stop making music for eight months and first things first. My music is the most paramount right now, I had to turn down that role. I would love to be the bad guy in the movie.” indicated the interpreter of “Provenza” in the conversation found on Instagram and on the YouTube channel of the program mentioned above.

The paisa argued that the opportunities given to her in the current year would not have been possible if she had agreed to act in ‘Aquaman’. She also added to her annotations some achievements of 2021 that, in effect, would not exist if she changed her goals in the short and medium term.

The singer-songwriter from Antioquia spoke with communicator Jorge Pabón at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. In his Instagram stories, he shared with his audience the location where he was, so many did not take long to question whether he would perform a concert on the stage in question and on the same stage that artists such as bad bunny and, soon in early 2023, the renowned Puerto Rican vocalist, daddy yankee

Karol G made her acting debut in the series ‘Griselda’ along with the renowned Colombian actress Sofia Vergara. Even before participating in the sequence of seasons of the American crime drama in which the singer will play ‘Carla’a woman who is forced to transport coerced drugs, the paisa assured that she would like to be the villain in a movie.

Some of her most loyal followers wonder on the different platforms offered by the network what the singer’s next acting step will be and what new musical projects she will be launching during the year.

