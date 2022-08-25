Karol G refused to participate in the movie Aquaman 2 for his love of music

Colombian singer Carol G It’s been a long time since he gave an interview to a Latin media. So the lucky one was Molluskwho was left with his jaw on the floor when La Bichota confessed that the DC Comics production house offered her a role in the movie Aquaman 2same in which I would act Amber Heard, which he rejected So one of the conditions was get away eight long months from music.

After being thirteen years old trying to break through and make a name for himself within the urban genrespecifically from reggaeton, Karol G would not leave her love for music just like that and much less when this implies putting it on pause for a long period of time. So, in a very honest way, he told his friend and expert communicator in the genre, Mollusco, that had to refuse to appear in the DC Comics movie Aquaman 2.

When Carol G received the proposal was in the middle of his Bichota Tour and some successes like the Coachella 2022, where he undoubtedly put the name of Latinos very high. Let us remember that the interpreter of “The Makinon” was already recording as an actress in the new Netflix series “Griselda”where it acts Sofia Vergara. It tells the story of one of the drug traffickers most wanted by American justice.

as explained Karol G to Mollusk, he seems to have liked this thing about acting and will probably repeat it, even more so if he now has this level of offers. Definitely, the bichota She is one of the biggest and most lucrative female Latin artists globally right now. She competes with her counterparts Shakira Y Becky G.

La Bichota is about to release its new musical theme “Catwoman” this Friday, of which she already showed a little bit by getting playful with her tongue in Instagram. He himself recorded it with the main figure of Plan B, Maldy Society.

