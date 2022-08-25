Julieta Ortega spoke of the uncomfortable moment she lived in Jack Nicholson’s house

“Besides, at one point I started to go around and no one was seeing me, I could have photographed his entire house and sent it to all my actor friends who when I arrived they couldn’t believe the story,” He continued narrating.

Before the obligatory consultation of the drivers, who wanted to know what was special in the house of a Hollywood legend, juliet assured: “I saw everything: drugs, a single variety that was enough for me; gold watches, silk pajamas, slippers and cigars and art”

The daughter of Paloto Ortega, assured “I’m not going to tell the whole story because it’s not that entertaining either, but we arrived because we were with a friend of my friend (because of the Mexican Erika Camil, former girlfriend of Luis Miguel) who said ‘I’m going to stop by a friend’s house’ and then we realized that it was all an ambush. She took us to see if any were staying there and when we realized it we left. “

About the “four hours” that she and Erika spent with the legendary actor, juliet I affirm that “We were listening to him talk because he worked very hard to see who was coming and at one point he said make yourself comfortable, do what you want, do you want to get in the jacuzzi? There are bathing suits.” “I got in”, He concluded between laughs.

Julieta Ortega and her ex-sister-in-law, Ana Paula Dutil: going to the theater and very good vibes

Juliet Ortegashared an outing with her former sister-in-law, Ana Paula Dutil. The actress and former partner of Emmanuel Ortega they went to see Sex, the hottest work in Buenos Aires, at the Gorriti Art Center.

After enjoying the work, Julieta and Ana Paula took a photo together. Apparently, they maintain an excellent relationship, despite the fact that the singer separated from the model in 2018, after 20 years as a couple and two children together, India and Bautista.

The actress and her ex-sister-in-law went to the J showOsé María Muscari and Mati Napp with a group of friends. Andrea Rinconwho has a close relationship with Palito Ortega’s daughter, also joined the girls’ night.

“Sex, I lived your experience”premiered in June 2019, its formats were changing and its members too, but always with guaranteed success thanks to Jose Maria Muscari your Creator.