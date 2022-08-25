Juan Dinenno’s goal at Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL (VIDEO)

The UNAM Cougars They want to return to the path of victory in the current Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguefacing at home the UANL Tigers in early game of day 16

The university team led by Argentine coach Andrés Lillini is in 16th position with eight points; while the felines of Mexican coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera are in fourth place in the standings with 19 units.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Jordi Cortizo dreams of “getting on” a “Tata” call

After the first moments of the complement in the Olympic University stadium, the auriazul squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard, with striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring.

In the 47th minute, the Argentine offensive player took advantage of the facilities of the royal defense and with a shot from the right, left goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán without a chance for the 1-0.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM loses Higor Meritao vs. Tigres at the last minute