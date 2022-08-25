Jon Moxley wins the undisputed World Championship against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

During broadcasts of AEW Dynamite via TBS and Fite TV, the wrestler Jon Moxley won the company’s World Championship after defeating CM Punk hand in hand.

This was the third matchup of the day on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio. The fight started normally, but a kick from “The Best in the World” quickly activated his injury in the neck. At Punk’s insistence to continue, “Mox” connected his offense with total dominance. Two Death Rider later, Jon Moxley applied the count of three and left the venue with the maximum title while Punk was assisted by medical personnel.

Thus, Jon Moxley wins the AEW World Championship in his fourth starting defense. The one from Blackpool Combat Club will continue his 59-day reign that began at Forbidden Door. “Mox” defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi on June 28 in Chicago to become interim champion. Secondly, CM Punk ends a reign of 87 days since his victory at Double or Nothing on May 29. Five days later, the fighter confirmed his withdrawal due to an ankle injury.

