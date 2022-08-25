Johnny vs. Amber: when is released and where to watch the documentary on the trial of the year

The court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It lasted several weeks and acquired a great media impact. And it doesn’t seem to be over. Last week, the 36-year-old actress appealed to the Court of the state of Virginia, in the United States, the verdict that ruled in favor of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. The trial and the testimonies of both parties deserved a rigorous analysis and, after the success of its media coverage, A documentary will be released that will reveal some unknowns and details that are not known.

The production, titled Johnny vs. Amber, It will have two episodes and will present testimonies from figures close to the couple or who were involved in the trial, as well as unpublished audiovisual material. “Depp and Heard made headlines for their sensational breakup. When he sued The Sun in London for defamation there were a lot of personal videos, recordings, texts and photosleading to an unprecedented look at the stars’ troubled marriage,” the platform described in its promo.

‘Johnny vs. Amber’, the documentary about the Depp-Heard trial arrives in Latin America.

Thus, the documentary will include interviews with David SherborneDepp’s lawyer, or Sasha Wass QC, defender of the British newspaper. It will be released in Latin America this Saturday, July 30 in Discovery+.

The first part of the report was released in December of last year on the platform and quickly positioned itself as one of the most successful titles. In this documentary, the focus was entirely on the defamation trial faced by the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the UK High Court in 2020.

Now the platform will bring to light the videos, audios and messages that played a decisive role during the legal battle, as well as interviews with the representative figures of the trial. The second part will be more oriented to the last part of the legal battle and the moment in which the verdict falls in favor of Depp.

Exclusive testimonials from Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew, legal representatives of the actor, will appear in the first episode; while in the second the defenders of Heard will be given a voice. In this way, the points of view of both involved on how they experienced the litigation process will be revealed.

FILE – Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in Fairfax County Circuit Court, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

The Virginia popular jury ruled in favor of Depp last June, with a compensation of 10 million dollars for damagesdetermining that Heard’s column published in Washington Post in 2018 it was defamatory against the actor. In the countersuit, Heard was awarded $2 million at trial.

The jury reached the verdict after an intense and contentious six-week process. Penney Azcarate, who presided over the notorious trial at the Fairfax courthouse, near Washington, considered that the actress was not harmed in the process and that the jury was approved by both parties.

It is very unlikely that the actor will give life to the mythical Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean after the scandalous trial, but it can be seen soon on Netflix. Depp will give life to Louis XV in The favourite, a French production that will be the actor’s first film since Minamata in 2020.