Johnny Depp bought nude Kate Middleton painting; How much did she pay? | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- After the media trial for defamation that Johnny Depp won against Amber Heardthe actor has resumed his careerbut various issues have also come to light.

Depp, who has shown that he is a art loverI buy an kate middleton painting a few years ago. His actor, pegasus, he painted her pregnant and nude figure; He put a crown on his belly and added the legend ‘Game of Thrones’.

In accordance with cosmopolitanthe author spray-painted the same image on a wall in North Londonand was later replicated in other cities in England and the United States.

How much did he pay for the painting?

Various media indicate that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean bought this piece from the painter for an amount of 25 thousand dollars. Pegasus recounted:

I knew that Johnny would come and want the works of Kate Middleton. He was extremely charming and immediately bought the painting and put in an offer for a second one.”

The second painting that the actor acquired was a portrait of Queen Elizabeth IIand paid for it a similar amount.