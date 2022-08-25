JLo and Ben Affleck go on a second honeymoon: Everything we know

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck not only did they have two weddings, but they are already enjoying their second Honeymoon and what better place to enjoy your love than Italy. After being located, the paparazzi have not detached themselves from “Bennifer” and from each show of affection of the newlyweds. We tell you the details of his trip and some other details of the great ceremony.

JLo and Ben did not miss the opportunity to live a second honeymoon, after marrying twice; the first one took place in Las Vegas a month ago, and the second happened last Saturday in Georgia.

While the theme of their first wedding was much more spontaneous, in their second union, the couple decided to celebrate their love in a big way, holding a ceremony at Affleck’s mansion, which brought together 135 guests, who were they were required to wear white.

Lopez, who has always been characterized by her good taste in clothing, had three wedding dresses from the firm Ralph Lauren; each one of them – reported “Daily Mail” – had a cost of one million dollars. For his part, the 50-year-old actor opted to wear a pale-toned jacket and black pants, he was the only one not to wear all white.

What was the destination of your second honeymoon?

After the ceremony, “Bennifer” did not return to the property they rent in Beverly Hills, because the mansion where they will begin their married life, in Bel Air, is being completely remodeled, but they undertook a trip to Europe, only in this occasion they did not arrive in the streets of Paris (as they did on their first honeymoon), but instead had Lombardy, in northern Italy, as their destination.

The cameras of “TMZ” have captured the public appearances of Jennifer and Ben, since their second honeymoon began; According to reports from the international media, the couple enjoyed a dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, an area that has a direct view of Lake Como. In fact, they pointed out that the restaurant staff moved a glass facade so that “Bennifer” could enjoy the maximum landscape.

In addition, the tables surrounding the newlyweds remained empty, however, there were other diners a few meters from them. For the images, published by the site, JLo and Affleck did not stop kissing and did not look away from each other, until Jenn had to go to the bathroom, while the actor took the opportunity to take a look at their wedding photos , posted on Vogue’s Instagram account.

What did Ben Affleck say in his wedding speech?

Another of the details that has been revealed is that, during his second wedding, Ben gave an emotional speech dedicated to his now wife, in which he made reference to the 20 years that had to pass for their love to be consummated symbolically and legally, in which he assured that everything happened for a reason, and that something was having the children that each one had had with another couple.

