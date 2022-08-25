Jennifer Lopez wore $2 million worth of jewelry to her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez would have worn jewelry totaling 2 million dollars for the second celebration of her wedding with the actor Ben Affleck.

This was revealed by the entertainment news portal Page Six Style. The Queen of the Bronx “used classic white South Sea cultured pearl earrings set with diamonds in platinum.”





According to the aforementioned publication, these rings have a market value of 53 thousand dollars. JLO she paired those earrings with a ring valued at $39,000.

The dress that Jennifer Lopez used in her second look had Swarovski details valued at 85 thousand dollars. The third look also included an expensive dress. JLO She wore an elegant garment with a keyhole neckline, designed with 27 carats.

JLO and Ben Affleck’s wedding party

A month after marrying in secret and in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They celebrated their wedding this weekend in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgia, an event in which the white color reigned and was attended by family and celebrities.

The Daily Mail newspaper published this Sunday a complete photo gallery of the ceremony held on Saturday, with photos taken from the air, in which the bride and groom are seen walking down the white carpet accompanied by their children.