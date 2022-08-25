Three days of celebrations, three wedding dresses and three sets of jewels for Jennifer Lopezfinally married to Ben Affleck after 20 years of longing for her and the fans.

For the ceremony, in the very armored villa of the actor in Georgia (after the more intimate one in Las Vegas), the pop star chose to show off a mermaid dress, designed especially for her by Ralph Lauren Couture in white fabric gathered at the neck, with a wide neckline on the back and a train 6 meters long, as shown by some shots shared by the singer through her newsletter.

MORE INFORMATION









Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married, the hypothesis of a secret marriage

Jennifer Lopez and the jewels of over 2 million dollars worn on her wedding day with Ben Affleck

To this first lavish wedding dress, Jennifer paired a $ 53,000 pair of South Sea cultured pearl earrings set in platinum with diamonds, en pendent with a necklace and floral-patterned pearl and diamond ring valued at 39,000. dollars.

For the reception, the singer chose a body-hugging cream-colored dress with a plunging neckline, embellished with Swarovski crystals. For this second set the ring remained the same, but the Mikimoto pearl and diamond earrings were worth $ 85,000.

For the third change of dress, the choice finally fell on an ivory-colored dress, embellished with strings of pearls and elegant Swarovski crystals applied by hand on a mermaid model. A beam of light enhanced by a pair of 27-carat diamond earrings for a staggering $ 2 million. An authentic vision.