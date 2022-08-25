Jennifer Lopez and the dresses she wore in her marriage to Ben Affleck

On August 20, one of the most famous couples of international entertainment, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remarried but this time they did it for everything big.

From what was known, they married in a mansion What does the actor have in him? state of Georgia valued at $8.9 million. There are to indicate that for this wedding, various celebrities and relatives They shared this special moment with them.

Also read: The photo they revealed of Ben Affleck after the marriage with Jennifer Lopez

The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children. the three that Affleck, 50 years old, had with the actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam) and the twins, Emme and Max, that the interpreter of ‘The Ring’ had with Mark Anthony.

Also, the first images were known where you can see JLo Already Affleck with their children dressed in white and giving each other a passionate kiss in front of all attendees.

The 53-year-old actress chose a beautiful dress mermaid cut white with tail, designed by Ralph Lauren. She covered her head with a very long veil placed over an updo. Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket and white shirt and bow tie and black pants.

Also read: Ben Affleck cried on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

For their part, here are some of the celebrities who attended: George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and host Jimmy Kimmel.

However, the following did not go even though they were invited: Jennifer Garner nor is Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck.

the dresses of Jennifer Lopez who used in her wedding with Ben Affleck