Jennifer Aniston would be secretly dating actor Jon Hamm

Love is in the air. At least that’s what the rumors who speak of the new love interest of actress Jennifer Aniston. The interpreter who has been the envy of many after her Caribbean getaway this summer, where she has been seen showing off a spectacular figurecould have once again been the target of the cupid’s arrows.

According to one anonymous source of the medium ‘Woman’s day’, the actor Jon Ham It would be the new romantic partner of the artist. Both performers are preparing the filming from the third season of the series ‘The Morning Show’where Hamm will be the new stellar onboarding. Apparently his confidence would have gone from the strictly professional after a series of “secret dates”.

“They had crossed paths before, but she she has always had a husband by her side Not this time! And there’s no doubt that Jon is completely smitten with Jenn.“, commented in his statements the anonymous source.





Jon Ham | gtres



These rumors claim that they are “very much in love”. The couple could have started a relationship in privatealthough the actress would have been quite open when talking about the affected How do you feel towards the actor? In fact, mention has been made of constant number of calls that have been carried out recently as a sign of their great Connection.

The end of her love affair with Brad Pitt

This source also claimed that the relationship with Hamm has taken effect now, because Aniston has claimed to be open to dating other men since finally has managed to overcome Brad Pitt.

In 2020 the reunion of the stars during the SAG Awards set fire to social networks. After seeing the complicity of the couple in some snapshots that were taken during the gala. Being the first images that they had of the couple together in 15 years.





Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during their reunion at the SAG Awards | Getty



Though they ended their relationship in 2005were one of the most beloved couples by fans of the pop culture at the beginning of the century, coming to share the screen briefly in the series friends. Rumors of the return of this relationship have been in the air in recent years, but both have constantly affirmed that they are just very good friends.

