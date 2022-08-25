Jennifer Aniston shows off her great body and publishes her best photos in a bikini

Photo credit: Getty

Nobody is surprised by the statement that Jennifer Aniston is incredible. We refer to the physical, yes, but go, that the most beloved actress in the world (ok, with the permission of many others, but Rachel Jennifer is an ‘iconazo’ and that is indisputable) is 53 years old and it seems that time does not pass by her. Thus, when she uploads photos in a bikini, the freak out is predictable, but still ‘commentable’, at least for her fans. And that is why we have come here, to show you the new Bikini photos of Jennifer Anistonbecause we’re doing well with salseo (‘psss’: if you’ve come here to see Jen’s bikini because you want some last-call ideas, check out bikinis and swimsuits for your August and September vacations here).

The actress has spent a few days with friends, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka included, on a beach that looks like the Caribbean, and has taken the opportunity to upload content to the ‘feed’ that life has given us. Specifically, of her in a bikini, sunbathing on her back, and others with her friends in what has surely been a most pleasant vacation, because in the text that accompanies the photo it says: “Take us back” ( As you can see, Jen wears sun protection, so we take the opportunity to recommend these 28 face creams with sun protection for your summer bag, because above all, you have to take care of your skin).

If you look at photo number 4, it is as if we were sensing Rachel on a beach getaway, and that has moved two of her more than 40M followers, who have not hesitated to ‘like’ the photo. publication.

The other day he delighted us with a ‘selfie’ from which he greeted us in a bikini and with a hat, and which implicitly announced that he was on a paradisiacal beach, level with the best coves in Mallorca, and we intuited that he is back in full routine…

We are very happy, in any case, to see our Jen so diva and calm.