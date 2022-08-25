Jason Momoa Suggests We’ll See “More Batmans” Besides Ben Affleck in Aquaman 2

Although Warner Bros. Discovery is making some big changes to DC Extended Universe projects, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is moving ahead with its release plans. Jason Momoa interviews AP and gives some interesting words about the return of Batman; suggests that more than one dark knight could appear in the film. It is clear that some exciting surprises are coming for those who are waiting for the next stage of the franchise on the big screen.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it is a project that for years has been besieged by scandal and the unexpected. Perhaps the most severe accusation is Amber Heard, who was involved in legal battles that ended up ruining her reputation with the press and the general public. Let’s remember that she plays Princess Mera, the love interest of the superhero, so seeing her image so damaged by the controversy is not something that makes Warner’s high command happy. It is rumored that many of her scenes have been cut from the film.

Now, a few weeks ago a photo of Ben Affleck appeared on networks with Jason Momoa on the set of Aquaman 2revealing that the actor has recorded some scenes for The Lost Kingdom. The fans were delighted with the surprise, especially after having assumed with disappointment that the interpreter of Batman in the DCEU would never return after those observed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Now the star of the film mentions that his friend may not be the only Bruce Wayne on screen:

Well, I can’t tell you anything about the meeting; he may or may not be in it; and there may be more or less or even more Batmans in it, who knows? You can only know a little.

Jason Momoa’s last film was Dune – 75%, by Denis Villeneuve. In this story he plays Duncan Idaho, a ruthless warrior in the service of the main character. Although at a later point in the film he dies due to being seriously wounded, it is well known that the character returns to serve a much larger purpose in the great chain of events linked to Muad’Dib. Although the film was unspectacular at the box office, Warner was quick to license the sequel, and filming began this summer. Will the continuation be able to see an improvement in its collections? It has a premiere scheduled for October 20, 2023.

We all know that things have always been rocky for the heroes of the DC Extended Universe. In their eagerness to be real competition for Marvel Studios, the directors of Warner Bros. made erratic decisions and rushed through all the productions, forgetting to create a saga with care and detail, taking the time to explore their characters and introduce them to the world as the new faces of DC. The rush of the study resulted in tapes that did not allow to fully connect with the heroes and with a Justice League that became a complete failure due to reasons of force majeure.

But the new Warner Bros. Discovery board has different plans for the DCEU’s tomorrow and they could include the Justice League members that we already know and that the fandom really wants to see return with more adventures together. Will we see a continuation for the events involving Darkseid? Only time will give us the answer.

