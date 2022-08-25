it starts with a new 5 million home

Cristiano is preparing to say goodbye to football, so he has started to think about where he will live. Let’s find out the details together.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already thinking about his retirement from football, so he has decided to build a villa on the coast of his native Portugal.

The Manchester United striker, who in February at the age of 37, bought a great plot of land in the rural area of ​​Quinta da Marinha, Cascais, located on the west coast of his beloved Portugal, where the footballer was born and raised. Ronaldo is said to have plans to settle there with his family when he hangs up his boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo: a star retreat

In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo, who, together with his partner Georgina, recently welcomed his youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda, bought the most expensive apartment ever sold in Lisbon. He paid about 6.5 million euros for a 3,100 square meter apartment on Avenida da Liberdade, which includes a gym and an indoor swimming pool.

He will be within half an hour’s drive of his new purchase in Cascais, where construction work on the villa has just begun. According to some local sources, this is an important investment for the player and will become part of his real estate empire. Ronaldo is said to want to use it as a home when he retires from football for good. It will not be when this time comes but in the meantime, the land has been fenced off.

The former star of Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Juventus also owns other properties, including a seven-story condominium in Funchal, municipality of Madeira. Purchased about two years ago, his mother Dolores and brother Hugo currently reside there. Ronaldo, along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children, also owns a luxurious villa in Turin, Italy, which was given to him at the time of Juventus, as well as a villa for almost 5 million euros in a fortified estate called La Finca, near the Spanish capital Madrid. Here he lived there when the footballer played for Real Madrid.

TO 37 years old Cristiano has reached the age where many players are thinking of retiring, but he is not currently on his mind. His physical level is optimal, indeed according to the doctors he would have the physique of a twenty-five year old. So this suggests that the Portuguese star could continue playing for several more years.

