Is the party over? Britney Spears account disappears on the eve of her launch with Elton Jhon

This month, speculation about a collaboration between Britney Spears Y Elton John ended since the record company Interscope Records reported that indeed a new single was on the way.

The label reported that the collaboration would be in “Hold Me Closer”, and as reported by both singers, the release of this would be in the hands of Universal Music on August 26.

However, now fans are left confused after Britney’s Instagram account disappeared.

It was only 5 days ago that both artists revealed the cover of the song, which is made up of two tender photos of the artists during their childhood.

‘Hold Me Closer’ was recorded as a new version of his classic hit from 1971, Tiny Dancer and has generated high expectations among the audience and for now it is not known if the disappearance of the accounts is a marketing strategy or if the singer had some problem with the Meta platform for this to happen.

On the other hand, it is unlikely that it is a problem with the launch since yesterday through Twitter the singer shared her feelings about this.

“Okie dokie…my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s pretty cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial !!!! I’m a bit overwhelmed… it’s a big problem for me! I am meditating more and learning that my space is valuable and precious!!!” she reads.

Britney also assured that she is fighting with the past and seeking God’s support to leave behind the great bitter pill she experienced before being able to take her guardianship from her father.

“I am learning that every day is a clean slate to try to be a better person and do what makes me happy… yes, today I choose happiness. Every day I tell myself to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others for what may have been painful,” he asserted.

Now all that remains is to wait for tomorrow to discover the first song of the “Princess of Pop” after being away from the industry for 6 years.

I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

