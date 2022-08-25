IMPORTANT DAY: UEFA Champions League group stage draw time and details

This Thursday, August 25, 2022, the draw for the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League will be held at the UEFA headquarters.

So that no details are lost, we decided to put together this note where we will share the schedules and details of the dynamic.

It is important to mention that the UEFA Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season will also be announced at this event. The finalists are Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, with KB9 being the top favorite to win the award.

THE BOMBS DRAW CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022/23

32 clubs will participate: 26 classified directly and 6 tickets via play-offs.

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto and Ajax.

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Shakhtar, Inter, Napoli, Sporting de Portugal, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica.

Pot 4: Olympique Marseille, Bruges, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers, Kobenhavn and Dinamo Zagreb.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW PROCESS 2022/23

The clubs will be arranged in 4 drums. Pot 1 is the pot of the champions: current champion of the Champions League, current champion of the Europa League and the champions of the Leagues best positioned in the UEFA ranking. Settlement in Pot 2, 3 and 4 will be determined by UEFA club coefficient ranking.

The only restriction is that no team can play against a team from their own federation (same country).

SCHEDULE OF THE DRAW OF THE GROUP STAGE AND CHAMPIONS

Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 11:00 am.

11:00 am. Venezuela, Chile, Paraguay and Bolivia: 12:00 pm.

12:00 pm. Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 1:00 pm.

1:00 pm. Spain: 6:00 pm.

THE DATES OF THE DAYS OF THE GROUP PHASE

First working day: September 6/7.

September 6/7. Second day: September 13/14.

September 13/14. Third day: October 4/5.

October 4/5. Fourth day: October 11/12.

October 11/12. fifth day : 25/26 October.

: 25/26 October. Sixth day: November 1/2.

Undefeated data. Real Madrid have won 5 of the last 9 UEFA Champions Leagues. madness domain.

Did you know…? PSG and Manchester City are the most powerful clubs still unable to win the UEFA Champions League. Both teams already know what it’s like to play in a final.