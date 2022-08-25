“I’m a little overwhelmed” Britney Spears confessed how she feels about the premiere of “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John

Britney confessed how she feels a few hours after the official release of her duet song with Elton John, “Hold me closer” (Photo: Getty Images)

Within hours of its official release “Hold Me Closer” of Britney Spears and Elton Johnthe Princess of pop shared on his Twitter how he feels right now, because it’s been six years since he last released a new song due to the legal problems he had with his father.

“Okie dokie… it’s my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty cool that he’s singing with one of the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial 🚀 !!!! I’m a bit overwhelmed.”

Added to his emotion for this event, he confessed on Wednesday night that feeling overwhelmed is bringing you some internal problemshowever, you are meditating on things and learning that your space is “valuable and precious”.

Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of

the most classic men of our time… @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious!!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

The interpreter of “Oops!…I Did It Again” He added that in this new journey of his musical career, regardless of his father or anyone else, he is learning new things like “every day is a clean slate to try to be a better person and do what makes me happy.”

“Yes, today I choose happiness”

Britney shared with her fans that every day she repeats to herself to let go of her bitter wounds and try to forgive yourself as well as others for having done something that could have been painful.

Finally, he added that he hopes to regain some of his youthful momentum.

I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray that there really is truth in the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well. Yes… today I choose happiness and joy ☀️ !!!”

As expected, her followers flooded her post with well wishes, assuring her that she should not feel overwhelmed by this new beginning in her artistic career and that soon she will be as reckless as in her youth.

One of those well wishes was sent by actor and singer Simon Curtis. He reminded her that she is a “blessing, a light and an inspiration” for many people on the planet and she deserves to enjoy some of that joy that she has given everyone for so long. “You are a beacon of joy just for being you, and we are very, very lucky to meet you and experience your art. I love you with all my heart!” she added.

“Hold Me Closer” It is the first song in six years that Britney Spears will release. At 40 years old and with several legal fights in her wake, Princess of pop returns to music to approach the stage in a completely different way, away from the abuses of his father’s guardianship that controlled his life for more than 13 years.

Although the official premiere will be this August 26, the British singer, pianist and composer, Elton Johnpublished a few days ago on their social networks a preview of the long-awaited duet song.

According to the American press, Spears met with John in mid-July at a recording studio in Beverly Hills. The specialized portal Variety reported that Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with everyone from Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne, was in charge of the recording.

KEEP READING:

Britney Spears returns to music with Elton John: they will release the song “Hold Me Closer”

Britney Spears exploded with fury against her ex-husband: Kevin Federline revealed to the press why her children do not want to see her

Britney Spears was naked and covered her body only with emojis