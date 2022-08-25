Hybrid stores halfway between the physical and the digital where you don’t just buy, you also live

This article was originally published in the September issue of Spanish Vogue.

Let’s delve into the visual archive that marked our 80s, 90s and 2000s. Now let’s go back to that recurring movie scene in which the protagonist (see Julia Robertssee Cameron Diaz) the entire clothing store is tried on to the rhythm of the music behind a curtain that opens and closes, showing us a new outfit with each temporal ellipsis. And now let’s erase everything from our minds, because this is 2022 and neither Julia Roberts you can see a lot, nor do the shops look anything like those endearing establishments with curtains and carpets.

Today’s stores are, in fact, a genre in itself that continues to evolve. A medium that allows large firms to interact directly with their buyers, but also to experiment with new ways of pleasing them or, of course, convincing them that all the garments they have looked at and tried on are as worthwhile as those on Rodeo Drive with which Roberts was made in his day.

“It is about rediscovering the personalized relationship between the seller and his customer as the heart of the shopping experience in the store. For this you have to anchor that retail personal in each interaction, establishing a three-way relationship between the brand or the product, the seller and the client”, he explains louis laraprofessor at ISEM Fashion Business School and external consultant specializing in retail. A reconnection that, in recent years, has focused on the need to unite two realities that, for too long, walked along independent paths: that of physical and digital sales.

The result of this merger thus becomes the birth of the 3.0 store, a space in which we can still find common places such as shop windows, changing rooms or coat racks, but in which, in reality, nothing is what it was. “Experiences are key. retail from the future. The stores must convey sensations in addition to what they have always offered: solutions”, Lara says. Hence, what are known as experiences phygital (from the union between the physical and the digital) are today the panacea to which many firms aspire, with proposals that range from the ‘store mode’ option, which allows us to reserve the changing room without having to queue or locate an item specifically in space; to the alternative of paying through the apps without the need to waste time at the checkout, or even try on the garment in question and then request that it be sent home through the web. The best of both worlds, after all.