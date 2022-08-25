Hugh Jackman announces he has COVID-19 and cancels Broadway performances

Hugh Jackman, best known for his roles as Wolverine and The Greatest Showman, announced through his Instagram account on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, so his performances in the musical The Music Man on Broadway have been canceled until the end of year.

The actor commented, “I just wanted you to know this about me. I tested positive for COVID this morning. My symptoms are like a cold, I have a sore throat and a little runny nose” and he later added that he was fine and would do his best to get better as soon as possible.

In addition to this, the musical announced on its official Twitter that all presentations will be canceled until January 1. The company’s return is planned on the stage of the Winter Garden Theater on January 2.

It is not the first time that presentations of this musical have been cancelled, as it was on December 25 and December 26 due to COVID. This is due to Jackman’s co-star, Sutton Foster, confirming that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve through her Instagram account. However, substitutes were used so that the show could continue.

In fact, Jackman, in his last presentation, added a thank you to the substitutes at the end of the play: “In all of Broadway, this is a moment that we had not known. We are all learning. However, the substitutes have not had the opportunity to learn. They watch from the corner of a room as we rehearse. As we practice over and over, they just watch and write notes, and then five hours before performances, they’re told: it’s your turn. The courage, brilliance, dedication of the understudies are the foundation of Broadway.”

For the tranquility of the attendees there were refunds or changes of tickets. However, many concerts and events on Broadway have been canceled due to increases in COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Such is the case of MJ the Musical, Hamilton and the Disney production “The Lion King” that are planned to return to normal by the end of the year.

Hamilton”, one of the most successful musicals in history, is scheduled to return this Tuesday after closing on December 15, just like “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, which was suspended on December 21.

However, another of the blockbusters of the theater mecca, “The Lion King”, announced that it will not return today, as planned, and extended its closure until December 29, the same day that “Alladin” waits for his return. .