How to get Jennifer Aniston’s hair in three easy steps

El Caro y Cuervo, a life dedicated to Spanish and linguistic diversity

Bogotá, Aug 24 (EFE).- The Caro y Cuervo Institute (ICC), whose masterpiece is the completion of the monumental “Dictionary of Construction and Regime of the Castilian Language”, initiated by Rufino José Cuervo, celebrates 80 years as protector of the Linguistic heritage of Colombia and reference in the investigation of the Spanish language. El Caro y Cuervo was created on August 25, 1942 and since then it has been operating in the Casa Cuervo Urisarri, a beautiful 18th-century building with two floors and three interior patios located in the center of Bogotá, which houses exhibitions and was the birthplace de Cuervo (1844-1911), philologist and linguist writer. On August 7, on the occasion of the presidential investiture of Gustavo Petro, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, visited the mansion where he met with the Spanish community and left a message in the honor book that highlights the ties of Caro and Cuervo with his country and “the care and promotion of our great common heritage, the language of Cervantes”. “The Institute has a unique nature in the country and that is that we are a public establishment attached to the Ministry of Culture because our task is to safeguard the linguistic and literary heritage of the country, but we are also an institution of higher education and we respond to the Ministry of Education “, explains to Efe the director in charge of the ICC, Juan Manuel Espinosa. COLOSSAL DICTIONARY According to Espinosa, the Institute was born with the mission of disseminating all the linguistic knowledge of the country, “to complete the work begun by Rufino José Cuervo of the ‘Dictionary of Construction and Regime of the Castilian Language’, interrupted by his death in 1911, and contribute to linguistic and philological research on the intangible heritage of Colombia”. The “Dictionary of Construction and Regime of the Castilian Language” is a colossal work of eight volumes that Cuervo began in 1886 and that the Institute finished more than a century later, in 1995, work for which he received the Prince of Asturias Award in 1999 Communication and Humanities. “This is a dictionary where practically the entire history of Spanish is found, from its beginnings in Spain to the way in which the language is constructed, how it is articulated, how it is organized in all parts of Latin America,” says Espinosa, and adds that to this dictionary Gabriel García Márquez called it “the great novel of words.” He also underlines that the 1982 Nobel Prize winner for Literature “never wanted a public position in Colombia,” but agreed to be “a member of the Board of Directors of Caro y Cuervo because of the respect and passion he had for that dictionary and for another of the great works that made the Institute from the 50s to the 80s, the ‘Ethnographic Linguistic Atlas of Colombia'”. “That atlas shows how Spanish is used in each of the country’s places,” explains Espinosa, citing the word child as an example, who “in certain places are called guámbito, in others they are called Chinese, in others they are called bald”. This mapping work applied to language “is an input for research and inspiration for artists, musicians, linguists and writers,” he says. BROTHERHOOD WITH SPAIN The ICC, which also owes its name to the writer, philologist and former president Miguel Antonio Caro (1843-1909), who with Cuervo wrote another classic work, “Gramática de la Lengua Latina” (1867), has also been awarded with the Bartolomé de Las Casas Award (2001), the Elio Antonio de Nebrija Award (2002) and the Royal Order of Isabel la Católica (2020). Caro y Cuervo’s links with Spain go back to its origins because, according to Espinosa, it was directed in the early years by the Spanish philologist and linguist Pedro Urbano González de la Calle, an exiled Republican who, together with the Jesuit Félix Restrepo, “he set up and laid the foundations of what was the research in dialectology and lexicography of the Institute”. The ICC also has among its missions to safeguard the linguistic diversity of the country made up of Spanish, 65 indigenous languages, two Creole languages ​​of Afro-descendants (San Andres Creole or Creole and Palenquero), in addition to Romani and Colombian sign language. “We also work with the Cervantes Institute to think about and investigate the different aspects and ways of teaching Spanish as a foreign language and as a second language for people from Spanish-speaking countries, such as indigenous communities, or the deaf community, who do not have Spanish as their first language,” he adds. El Caro y Cuervo is also a higher education center for the training of researchers in fields such as Spanish phonetics, historical grammar, etymology, lexicology and linguistics of Latin American literature and culture. “We have five master’s programs in Linguistics; Literature and Culture; Editorial Studies; Teaching Spanish as a Foreign Language and Second Language, and in Creative Writing,” explains the director. The Institute also has a country headquarters on the outskirts of Bogotá, Hacienda Yerbabuena, where the Imprenta Patriótica operates, a manual book factory using artisanal techniques. The two houses of Caro and Cuervo are a kind of time travel of an institution that took root in the past and at 80 years old flourishes with the linguistic and cultural diversity of the country. Jaime Ortega Carrascal (c) Agencia EFE