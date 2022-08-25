It’s still a bit strange to see this in a sentence, but alas, here we are; Destiny 2 has officially crossed over with Fortnite. Following a collaboration with EpicGames, which was announced at today’s annual Destiny 2 showcase, Fortnite skins for each of the three featured classes in Destiny 2 are now available through the Eververse Store. This comes after Season of the Plunder, also released today. As is often the case with seasonal armor (which appears to be replacing an actual seasonal armor set), it can only be obtained with Silver, the game’s real-time currency, and only as part of a bundle. No matter, here is how to get Fortnite armor in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 – How to Get Fortnite Armor

open director When you’re in orbit, players can usually click right in the middle where it says open director

Go to the Eververse Store tab Scroll through the tabs until you reach the leftmost tab that says “store”

Add silver to your associated account Click the blue ‘Buy Silver’ button in the right corner. Whichever platform you are on, this will take you to a page where you can use real money to buy silver. Buy as much silver as you like (since the pack costs 2,000 silver, you would have to spend at least $19.99 to get enough silver)

Buy Fortnite Pack When you’re in the class you want the armor to be installed on, just buy it and you should be through right away. Depending on which class you want the armor in (or all 3), you’ll buy either the “Painted Kitsune” Warlock Pack, the “Eternal Vengeance” Hunter Pack, or the “Knightly Noire” Titan Pack.

redeem package Go back to the orbit screen, click on the corresponding button for the game menu and this time go to the last tab on the right. If you look under ‘Wrapped Items’, it should be there. Finally, you can unlock the decorations themselves from the mods node in the same area and apply them as you see fit.

And that’s all she wrote for get the Fortnite armor in Season of the Plunder. Honestly, all things considered, it’s pretty sick, and it will really make you stand out, whether it’s PVP or PVE activities. There is also reportedly a Battle Bus in Europe for anyone looking to find more Fortnite-related items. Be sure to check out all the other announcements that came in today, including the announcement and release date for Destiny 2: Lightfall and which new raid is coming back next Friday.

