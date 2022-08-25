How tall is Elsa Pataky?



The Spanish woman has a magazine family and her husband is the sexiest man in the world



The romance with Chris Hemsworth began with something similar to a blind date



Elsa and Chris complement each other perfectly… except for the height

Elsa Pataky is the envy of half the world. In addition to her undoubted physical beauty – she is great at 46 years old – she has a dream family life with her three children and the fortune of being paired with the considered sexiest man in the world, Chris Hemsworth. According to the Spanish actress in some interviews, the affair with the australian began with something similar to a blind date. Her elocution teacher worked with Chris and the woman played Cupid so they could go on a date. Despite being away for a few months, when they saw each other again, love began to blossom and from that moment they knew they were going to be the one for each other.

With the passing of time, the relationship was consolidated and in 2010 they finally got married. On May 8, 2012, Elsa gave birth to their first daughter, India Rose, in London. And on March 18, 2014, at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, their twin boys arrived: Tristán and Sasha.

Elsa and Chris make a perfect couple. And although from time to time the typical crisis rumors arise, the truth is that the two continue to show great love through social networks. On August 11, without going any further, Elsa congratulated her husband on her 39th birthday by uploading photos of both of them and an ingenious dedication. “Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, childminder and wife tamer, there’s nothing you can’t do! We love you to infinity and beyond!” the artist wrote alongside the funniest images of her ‘Thor ‘ particular: one with a parrot in a bathtub, another ‘fighting’ with his children and a third ‘casting a spell’ on his wife.

Elsa and Chris complement each other perfectly… except for the height. And it is that the Spanish measures 1.61 compared to 1.90 Chris. Of course, the ‘Thor’ actor is not the tallest in his family since his brother Liam is one centimeter taller than him.

Take good care of your physique

Both take great care of their diet and focus especially on physical exercise. As Divinity recalled a few days ago, the actress has long practiced intermittent fasting for which both she and Chris go 16 hours without eating anything solid. For her it is not an effort, but something that she does with pleasure and even generates a certain addiction.