his tired appearance worries his fans, after his three-day wedding with Jennifer Lopez

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been in the media not only since the day they gave each other a second chance, but in that year 2002 when they met in the movie thorny love and they fell in love, thus having their first engagement, which never took place until almost a decade later.

They became a sensation dating, but postponed their planned wedding in 2003, then announced the end of their relationship in early 2004.

“Bennifer” is the nickname given to her by her dance club. fans in the early 2000s for their first and highly publicized relationship. And although each one took different paths and climbed to the top of fame, their relationship has caused a stir in the world of entertainment.

The two weddings of the media couple

In mid-July of this year the couple got married in Las Vegas; However, this was not enough since in recent days details of his second wedding were revealed in a luxurious ceremony at the estate of the renowned actor, and together with his family and friends.

The place has 35 hectares, facing the sea in the state of Georgia, in the southeastern United States, where personalities such as Matt Damon, Affleck’s longtime friend, and director Kevin Smith, reported the magazine People.

The etiquette of the event suggested that the guests wear white, while the bride wore a Ralph Lauren suit made in Italy, according to FoxNews.

The images posted by the celebrity gossip site TMZ before the wedding they showed that the seating for dinner was arranged on what appeared to be a large covered dock, with a substantial-sized fireworks launch floating nearby.

Another face of the American actor

Although everything seems to have been rosy as a great celebration of their union, one detail in particular has surprised their fans who have not stopped talking about it on social networks, more precisely, because of the physical appearance of the 50-year-old actor. , some classify it as “exhausted” others as “tired”.

In accordance with Peoplethe actor of City on a Hill He was caught on camera on his way to a private airport at the end of his second ceremony, which lasted three days. However, the authorities prevented the collection of more images because they obstructed the passage of the paparazzi, but an image is the one that has caused a stir on social platforms.

Exactly, it is not known what happened to the famous person that day, nor how he is. But the industry is alert to what happens to Affleck.

Meanwhile, The couple has not ceased to captivate their followers, who congratulated them on a second union.

“JLo I am mega your fan. Wow, I love Ben Affleck. My happiness is immense. I am happy that your story looks like fairy tales. Congratulations, JLo for being with him, ”wrote one fan.

“Ben has been through tough times both professionally and personally. I hope that God blesses his lives a lot. I love all his movies. But I’m so in love with the movie love encounterhe concluded.

She is not the only one who has expressed her affection, others have joined the list of messages”:

“JLo, you deserve this love and much more. You’re great. You do a great job with the Latino community. Do not let Ben near the drink”, referring to the alcohol problems with which the famous has been associated.

*With information from AFP.